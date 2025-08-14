Major Crimes Detectives seek tips on murder of 15-year-old boy in Auburn, WA

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Auburn in July 2024. The King County Sheriff's Office has no suspects, arrests, or a known motive in the case. The victim's family and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward to help solve the case.



King County Major Crimes Detectives are continuing to investigate the murder of 15-year-old Giovanni Brown in July of 2024 and asking for tips to help solve the case.

Brown died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 18 at around 6:32 p.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call reporting shots fired near the Brookside Village Apartments off 34th Ave. S in unincorporated Auburn.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy lying on the ground. Deputies and medics provided life-saving efforts on him, but he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KCSO, there are no suspects in the case, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

In a statement, Brown's family is asking for anybody from his school that he was friends with or who talked to him on the day of his murder to please speak up and come forward to bring his family and especially his dad some closure.

They say he had the type of aura that always lit up his surroundings.

"Giovanni was very funny and had such a charming, charismatic personality around people and his family , Giovanni always took pride in how he dressed and how he wanted his hair to be (Lol) : in school Giovanni’s energy kept his friends and teachers with laughs and smiles on their faces throughout the day, although make no mistake he thrived and excelled at math and shocked his dad when he would showed how he could solve difficult math problems with ease! Giovanni was athletic. He loved basketball and football as well as swimming. When those beautiful sunny days came around, you could always find him in some water having fun! He also had a passion for music and started making music with his friends. Anybody that ever came around Giovanni or just met him for the first time… Giovanni always left such a remembrance impression on you it didn’t matter who you seem to be! Giovanni was definitely ahead of his time!"

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KCSO at 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous. Submit a tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

