The Brief FBI officials will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the search for Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three daughters in May. The announcement follows the closure of campgrounds and trails near Leavenworth as federal investigators continue their search, which has now been ongoing for nearly three months. Recently released forensic evidence reportedly linked Decker's DNA to the crime scene, but his whereabouts remain unknown.



Authorities are scheduled to give an update Monday afternoon on the search for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three young daughters in May.

What we know:

This announcement comes after federal investigators closed campgrounds, roads and hiking trails near Leavenworth on Sunday to continue the search.

Who will be in attendance at the press conference?

FOX 13 Seattle confirmed with FBI Seattle that officials will hold a news conference on the search at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on FOX LOCAL.

At the news conference, we will hear from the following:

Peter Orth, supervisory senior resident agent, Yakima and Tri-Cities Resident Agencies, FBI Seattle Field Office

Mike Morrison, sheriff, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Decker is wanted for the murder and kidnapping of his three daughters in Chelan County, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Why are the authorities searching for Travis Decker?

Decker, 36, is wanted in connection with the deaths of his daughters, whose bodies were found at Rock Island Campground.

While the search has been ongoing for nearly three months, authorities say they have no evidence to suggest if he is "either alive or deceased" and that his whereabouts remain unknown.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office recently released new forensic evidence from the scene, which reportedly linked Decker's DNA to the plastic bags and cable ties found with the victims. The FBI confirmed its involvement in the new closures, which were requested for a temporary investigation from August 24–27.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Decker's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service or call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or online.

The Source: Information in this story came from FBI Seattle and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

