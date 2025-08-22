The Brief The FBI is closing Rock Island Campground and several nearby roads and trails from August 24-27. The closure is part of an "ongoing investigation" happening in the same area where murder suspect Travis Decker was previously sought. New forensic evidence confirmed Decker's DNA was on items found at the crime scene, reinforcing the case against him.



Several campgrounds, roads and hiking trails near Leavenworth will be closed starting Sunday as federal investigators continue work in the area connected to the search for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three young daughters in May.

Keep reading to learn which roads and campgrounds will be closed.

FBI confirms closures tied to investigation

In an email to FOX 13 Seattle, the FBI confirmed it requested the closures, saying: "Thank you for contacting us. I can confirm that FBI Seattle has requested road closures in the area. We will have more information for you on Monday. No additional information is available at this time."

The closures cover the Rock Island Campground, where authorities found Decker’s truck and the bodies of his three daughters.

The FBI ordered a temporary closure of Rock Island Campground and nearby trails in Leavenworth from Aug. 24–27 for an investigation. The area was previously searched in the manhunt for missing suspect Travis Decker. (WA DOL / USFS)

US Forest Service issues closure order

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the order is in place "to provide for public health and safety" while the FBI conducts its investigation.

The closure affects multiple roads, trails and campgrounds along Icicle Creek.

This map shows the area that is closing for an FBI investigation. (USFS)

The following areas are closed from 6 a.m. Sunday, August 24, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 27:

Campgrounds closed

Rock Island Campground

Blackpine Horse Campground

Chatter Creek Campground

Roads closed

FSR 7600600

FSR 7600550

FSR 7600415 and 7600415A

FSR 7609000

FSR 7609110

FSR 7600110

FSR 7600615, 7600616, 7600915, 7600000, 7609400, 7600810

Trailheads closed

Jack Pine Trail 1558

Icicle Gorge Trail 1596

Icicle Gorge Upper Loop 1596.1

Icicle Gorge Upper Loop Tie 1596.2

The Ida Creek Campground will remain open, with access allowed up to that point along FSR 7600000.

For the full closure order and map, visit the U.S. Forest Service's website.

Authorities continue search for Decker

The closure comes as law enforcement continues to search for 36-year-old Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his daughters at Rock Island Campground.

As the search approaches three months, Decker's whereabouts remain unknown.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Monday that they have no evidence to suggest if he is "either alive or deceased." The U.S. Marshals Service is leading the manhunt, with support from local and federal agencies.

"He could be international at this point. He could be national, he could be here locally," Sheriff Morrison said. "We haven't given up. Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia are still very much in our minds."

Morrison also noted that Decker could still be in the woods, but added, "we think most likely – if that were the case – he'd probably be deceased."

The FBI said it will release additional details Monday.

New forensic evidence released in search for Travis Decker

The closure comes shortly after the Chelan County Sheriff's Office released new details about the ongoing investigation. The medical examiner had previously determined the girls died by suffocation and that their deaths were a homicide.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, investigators found multiple plastic bags over the girls' heads and cable ties nearby. Lab results from the Washington State Crime Lab confirmed Decker's DNA was on all the bags and cable ties, along with the victims' DNA.

No unknown DNA profiles were detected on the items, indicating that authorities believe no one else was involved in the crime.

Authorities ask for public's help

Anyone who sees Decker or has information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or online.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.