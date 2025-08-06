Leavenworth Oktoberfest: 2025 tickets, entertainment, more

The Brief Leavenworth will host its annual Oktoberfest in 2025 over three weekends: Oct. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18. This year's festival will feature live entertainment, vendor booths and a variety of food and drink options. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the festival's website.



Oktoberfest is just around the corner and Washington's famous Bavarian village is gearing up for its annual celebration.

Famous for its Christmas lights and year-round European charm, Leavenworth will host its 2025 festival over three weekends in October.

Keep reading for more information on Oktoberfest tickets, dates, live entertainment and more.

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

When is Leavenworth Oktoberfest taking place?

Visitors can officially start celebrating Oktoberfest on Oct. 3. This kicks off weekend one of three. The full date list is as follows:

Oct. 3–4

Oct. 10–11

Oct. 17–18

How much does it cost to go to Leavenworth Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest tickets vary in price. Here's the breakdown:

Friday: $15 (6 p.m.–12 a.m.)

Saturday: $30 (12 p.m.–12 a.m.)

Weekend pass: $40

Note: Kids 12 and under are free to attend. Entrance to Kinderplatz is also free this year, while some other rides and games will retain fees.

What are the hours of Leavenworth Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest attendees can choose to attend a half day on Friday or full day on Saturday. Here are the hours for the 2025 festival:

Fridays, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.

Saturdays, 12 p.m.–12 a.m.

Box office opens at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays for day-of tickets.

Note: there is no reentry after 10 p.m.

Things to do at Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Besides brats and beer, attendees can reserve tables at Festhalle, take in the street fair and enjoy the Bierzelt areas. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. The 2025 lineup includes the following:

Weekend 1: Oct. 3–4

West Coast Prost

S-Bahn

The Europa Band

Max Kyllonen

Ted Lunka Polka Band

AlpenFolk

European Take-Out

Leavenworth Alphorns

Michael Fischer Band

Tirolean Dancers of Oregon

Edelweiss Dance Academie

Weekend 2: Oct. 10–11

Manuela Horn

S-Bahn

Die Jungen Weststeirer (Austria)

Michael Stoessl (Germany)

Ted Lunka Polka Band

AlpenFolk

Aqua-Nets

Leavenworth Alphorns

Smilin’ Scandinavians

Enzian Schuhplattler Dancers

Edelweiss Dance Academie

Max Kyllonen

Weekend 3: Oct. 17–18

Manuela Horn

S-Bahn

Die Jungen Weststeirer (Austria)

Michael Stoessl (Germany)

Ted Lunka Polka Band

AlpenFolk

Aqua-Nets

Leavenworth Alphorns

Smilin’ Scandinavians

Enzian Schuhplattler Dancers

Edelweiss Dance Academie

Bonnie Birch Quartet

View more information on Leavenworth's Oktoberfest 2025 website.

