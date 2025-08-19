Travis Decker WA manhunt reveals new forensic evidence amid zero leads

The Brief The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released a press update Monday on the manhunt for Travis Decker. Though there are no new leads on his whereabouts, investigators shared new details about how his daughters were killed. DNA evidence also confirmed what investigators already suspected.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released an update Monday on the manhunt for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker, though it offered no new leads – only additional details about how the girls were killed and lab results confirming what investigators already suspected.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Travis Decker is accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness. (US Marshals Service)

Nearly three months after the killings, law enforcement officials say they are still actively searching for Decker, who allegedly murdered his three daughters and left their bodies at a campground near Wenatchee. The sheriff says the investigation remains a priority.

What they're saying:

"He could be international at this point. He could be national, he could be here locally," said Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison. "We haven't given up. Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia are still very much in our minds."

Travis Decker manhunt in WA update

According to a Monday press release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, investigators shared more specific details about how each of Decker's daughters was killed, along with DNA results from the tools he allegedly used to carry out the murders.

What we know:

At the crime scene in Leavenworth, officers found the girls with multiple plastic bags over their heads. Two of the victims had two bags, while one had three. Cable ties were also found nearby. It was previously reported by the medical examiner that the cause of death was suffocation and the manner of death was homicide.

Those bags and cable ties were sent to the Washington State Crime Lab for processing. In Monday's update, the sheriff's office confirmed that Decker's DNA was found on all of the bags and cable ties, along with the DNA of the victims. While this information reinforces existing evidence, the one new detail is that no unknown DNA profiles were detected – indicating there is no evidence that anyone else was involved in the crime.

Is Travis Decker still alive?

"Decker's whereabouts remain unknown," wrote the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in the Monday press release. "At this time, we do not have any evidence to suggest Travis Decker is either alive or deceased. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office continues to communicate with local, State and Federal law enforcement partners to coordinate continued search efforts."

U.S. Marshals are leading the search for the wanted Wenatchee father, but Sheriff Morrison says other agencies, including his office, are continuing to assist.

What are they doing to find Travis Decker?

What's next:

"We do have an operation that's going to be up and coming here with one of our federal partners to take a different approach in the search," said Sheriff Morrison. "I still believe there is a high probability that he's still in Washington state. Nothing is flagging on him to show that he's been out in society."

Sheriff Morrison says the manhunt could ultimately become a recovery mission.

What we don't know:

"We recognize that there is a potential that he could still be out in the woods, but we think most likely – if that were the case – he'd probably be deceased."

Featured article

The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Travis Decker's arrest.

What you can do:

Authorities say Decker should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him, or believes they have seen him, should not approach him and should instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

US Marshals Special Operations Group in the hunt for Travis Decker. (U.S. Marshals Service)

The Source: Information in this story came from a Monday press release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.