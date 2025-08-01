Travis Decker not located after reported sighting near Snoqualmie Pass

The Brief The King County Sheriff's Office responded to a tip about a possible sighting of Travis Decker at Snoqualmie Pass. Despite a large search effort, Decker, accused of kidnapping and murdering his daughters, was not found. It's unclear if search efforts will continue in the area, as tips have decreased and searches were scaled back.



The King County Sheriff's Office sent a large response to Snoqualmie Pass on Friday after receiving a report of a possible Travis Decker sighting.

Timeline:

Around 6 p.m., a tip came in from a community member that said they believed they saw Decker near the Snoqualmie Pass and Pacific Crest Trail, according to the sheriff's office.

A large response of deputies, including TAC-30, K-9 units, and the Guardian 1 helicopter responded to the area of the reported sighting, and neighboring law enforcement agencies were notified.

The search for Decker ended around 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office says they did not locate Decker, and there is no more information at this time.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Travis Decker has been missing for over two months, accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 – at a Leavenworth campground during a planned visitation on May 30.

This comes as the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, which led initial search efforts for Decker, recently announced it was scaling back its response after receiving fewer tips on potential sightings.

Related article

What we don't know:

The King County Sheriff's Office did not release additional details surrounding the community tip. It's currently unclear whether search efforts will continue in the Snoqualmie Pass and Pacific Crest Trail area.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

U District shooting: Seattle Pastor says parishioner was killed near steps of church

Best free spots to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

Suspected Tukwila Costco killer appears in court

Detectives suspect connection between 4 arsons in South Seattle

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Mariners fully chasing World Series after Eugenio Suárez trade

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.