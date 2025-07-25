Eight weeks in, Travis Decker manhunt in WA scales back as tips slow

The Brief Deputies have scaled back the manhunt for Travis Decker after eight weeks. Fewer tips and leads have led to a reduced search presence in the Washington wilderness. Detectives are still actively processing evidence and urge the public to report anything suspicious.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) released an update on the manhunt for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker on Friday, saying that search efforts have been scaled back, along with the number of community tips on potential sightings.

Travis Decker (left), Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison (right). (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Friday marks eight weeks since 32-year-old Travis Decker picked up his three daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 – from their home in Wenatchee, Washington. The following Monday, the girls were found dead near a campground west of Leavenworth, igniting a multi-county manhunt that captured nationwide attention.

Have they found Travis Decker?

On Friday, July 25, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office announced that detectives are continuing to assess evidence and search for new investigative leads. However, a decrease in leads and tips on Decker's location has led to a "reduced footprint" from deputies and law enforcement agencies in the search.

Since the manhunt was launched, law enforcement personnel have conducted an exhaustive search for Decker in the wilderness area surrounding the crime scene. Several areas have been searched, with the focus remaining on the Blewett Pass and Enchantments area between Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Travis Decker (FOX 13 Seattle)

Is Travis Decker still alive?

"As of today, Mr. Decker has still not been located, and there is insufficient information to suggest that he is alive, nor if he is deceased," the Chelan County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Friday, July 25 press release.

The most recent search focused on the Blewett Pass area near the Mineral Springs campground. Deputies said the potential evidence and intelligence gathered in this area cannot confirm any information linked to Decker.

The CCSO suggested that the upcoming bear hunting season, which opens in August, may be the next opportunity to bring in more leads and tips from the public.

Travis Decker is accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness. (US Marshals Service)

What they're saying:

"As bear hunting season opens in August, and others continue their outdoor pursuits, we strongly encourage everyone venturing out into these areas [to] remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, persons, or items they may come across by reporting it to 911 immediately," the CCSO wrote. "We also ask those who do come across something to mark the location using GPS or other marking form if they are able to, and even take pictures if it is safe."

The CCSO reiterated that detectives are still actively engaged in processing evidence and will notify the public when new leads or tips emerge.

US Marshals Special Operations Group. (U.S. Marshals Service)

What you can do:

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Travis Decker's arrest.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911 immediately. Authorities urge that he not be contacted or approached, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can also be submitted to the nearest U.S. Marshals office by contacting its Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a Friday, July 25 press release by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

