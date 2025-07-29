The Brief Genesee Park is the official viewing site of Seafair, with tickets required on Saturday and Sunday. However, you can watch the Blue Angels practice session on Thursday and Friday’s show for free at the park. Many parks and beaches around Lake Washington offer clear views of the F-18 jets in action. If you’re coming from the Eastside, there are several parks that provide excellent sightlines.



The roar of jet engines will be back over Lake Washington this week as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels return for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show.

Whether you're a diehard fan or just looking for a fun family outing, here’s where to catch all the action — no ticket required.

When, where to watch the Blue Angels

Timeline:

The Blue Angels are the stars of the Boeing Seafair Air Show with high-speed aerial stunts and precision maneuvers.

While the official viewing site is Genesee Park, with tickets required Saturday and Sunday, you can watch Thursday's practice session and Friday’s show for free at the park.

The Blue Angels will hold two practice sessions on Thursday, July 31:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 1, the Blue Angels will perform at 3:35 p.m., with ticketed shows at Genesee Park continuing through Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3:35 p.m.

Note: Unlike in years past, the I-90 bridge will remain open during all air show performances.

Six Blue Angel jets fly over San Francisco during Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Best free viewing spots in Seattle to see the Blue Angels

Seattle Spots:

Many parks and beaches around Lake Washington offer clear views of the jets in action, perfect for families with kids and strollers. Here are some of our top picks:

Genesee Park and Playfield (free on Thursday and Friday only)

This is the heart of Seafair. The park is stroller-friendly and offers a playground, restrooms, and space to picnic and play.

Location: 4316 S. Genesee St., Seattle, WA 98118

Colman Park

A lakeside option with plenty of grassy areas and waterfront views.

Location: 1740 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA 98144

Pritchard Island Beach

This spot includes a swim area with lifeguards, a zipline and prime Blue Angels viewing.

Location: 8400 55th Ave. S, Seattle, WA 98118

Seward Park

Forested trails, a long shoreline and panoramic lake views make this a favorite park for locals hoping to watch the Blue Angels.

Location: 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA 98118

Mount Baker Park

This park might be smaller and quieter, but it's well positioned for viewing the aerial stunts of the F-18 jets.

Location: 2521 Lake Park Drive S., Seattle, WA 98144

East Portal Viewpoint

This elevated spot comes with direct views over Lake Washington. Don't forget your camera.

Location: 1400 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA 98144

A F/A-18 Super Hornet belonging to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, flies during a practice flight ahead of San Francisco Fleet Week, as seen from the Fairmont Hotel, in San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Best free viewing spots on Mercer Island and the Eastside to see the Blue Angels

Eastside Spots:

If you’re coming from the Eastside, the following parks provide excellent sightlines:

Aubrey Davis Park (Mercer Island)

This Mercer Island park offers big fields and playgrounds for kids, with space to relax and watch the Blue Angels in action.

Location: 2030 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island, WA 98040

Groveland Beach Park (Mercer Island)

Along with waterfront views and calmer crowds, comes an excellent viewing spot to see the Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington.

Location: 7740 S.E. 58th St., Mercer Island, WA 98040

Chism Beach Park (Bellevue)

This scenic park offers shaded areas perfect for picnics and clear lake sightlines of the Blue Angels.

Location: 9600 S.E. 11th St., Bellevue, WA 98004

Meydenbauer Bay Park (Bellevue) and Medina Beach Park (Medina)

If you're looking for quieter and more picturesque spots to watch the Blue Angels, Meydenbauer Bay Park and Medina Beach Park are excellent choices.

Location:

419 98th Ave., N.E., Bellevue, WA 98004

501 Evergreen Point Road, Medina, WA 98039

Get up close to the Blue Angels at The Museum of Flight

For an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look, head to The Museum of Flight’s Jet Blast Bash on Aug. 2 and 3. Here, you can watch the Blue Angels take off and land, and enjoy food trucks, live music, and aviation exhibits.

Entry is free for museum members and included with a general admission ticket.

Pro tips for spectators

Arrive early to secure a good spot, especially if you're going with kids.

Bring your own lawn chair.

Bring ear protection (especially for young children).

Pack snacks, water and sunscreen.

Leave pets at home — jet noise can be startling.

Whether you're cheering the Blue Angels on from the shore or soaking them in on Lake Washington, the F-18 jets are a quintessential part of Seattle’s summer.

For up-to-date schedules and any changes, visit seafair.org.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair.

