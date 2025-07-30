Blue Angels set to practice Thursday in Seattle. Here's when to see them

The Brief The Blue Angels will hold two practice flights over Seattle on Thursday, July 31. You can watch Thursday’s air show practice for free from Genesee Park and other Lake Washington spots. The official Boeing Seafair Air Show runs Aug. 1–3, with performances by the Blue Angels daily at 3:35 p.m.



The thunderous roar of F/A-18 Super Hornets will echo over Lake Washington once again as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels gear up for their 2025 Seafair Air Show performances with a pair of practice runs on Thursday, July 31.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just wondering what’s rattling your windows, Thursday offers a perfect chance to watch the iconic jets in action — for free.

Practice schedule: What to know

Timeline:

The Blue Angels are scheduled to fly two practice sessions over Seattle on Thursday:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

The official performances begin Friday, Aug. 1, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 3, with the Blue Angels taking to the sky at 3:35 p.m. each day as part of the Boeing Seafair Air Show.

This year marks the 76th annual Seafair Weekend Festival, centered at Genesee Park. While tickets are required for Saturday and Sunday admission, Thursday’s practice session and Friday’s show are free to watch from the park.

Best places to watch the Blue Angels

Seattle

Genesee Park and Playfield – The official Seafair site (free Thursday & Friday only)

Seward Park

Colman Park

Mount Baker Park

East Portal Viewpoint

Pritchard Island Beach

Mercer Island and the Eastside

Aubrey Davis Park on Mercer Island

Groveland Beach Park on Mercer Island

Chism Beach Park in Bellevue

Meydenbauer Bay Park in Bellevue

Medina Beach Park in Medina

Blue Angels fly over San Francisco during Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2024. (ayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Watch takeoffs, landings at The Museum of Flight

Get Up Close:

Want to get even closer to the Blue Angels? The Museum of Flight’s Jet Blast Bash runs August 2–3 and offers front-row views of the Blue Angels taking off and landing.

Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, live music and aviation exhibits. Entry is free for members or included with general admission.

Pro tips for spectators

Arrive early to secure a good spot, especially if you're bringing kids.

Bring ear protection, lawn chairs, snacks, water, and sunscreen.

Leave pets at home — the noise can be overwhelming.

For the full schedule, ticket details and updates, visit Seafair.org.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: repor

Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii delayed, canceled amid tsunami warning

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.