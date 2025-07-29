Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii delayed, canceled amid tsunami warning

The Brief Alaska Airlines has suspended flights to Hawaii due to a Tsunami Warning after a major earthquake near Russia. Flights to Maui, Oahu, Kona, and Kauai may be delayed or canceled, with flexible travel policies offered. Hawaii is under a Tsunami Warning, while the West Coast faces a Tsunami Advisory; updates are available at tsunami.gov.



After a Tsunami Warning was issued for the entire state of Hawaii, Alaska Airlines has suspended air travel for Oahu, Kona, Kauai and Maui.

An 8.8-magnitued earthquake that struck off the Russia triggered a Tsunami Warning for Hawaii, prompting sirens and warnings urging people to seek higher ground.

Alaska Airlines flights to and from Hawaii are expected to be delayed or canceled at the following airports:

Maui, HI (OGG)

Oahu, HI (HNL)

Kona, HI (KOA)

Lihue, HI (LIH)

Alaska Airlines issued the following statement regarding the affected Hawaii flights:

"We are monitoring a tsunami warning for the Hawaiian Islands and portions of the state of Alaska and assessing our flight operations. We are holding flight departures to the Islands on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. As a safety precaution, flights en route to Hawai‘i are returning to the mainland or diverting as needed. Guests with travel to, from or within the Hawaiian Islands should check the status of their flight before heading to the airport. We are monitoring airport conditions with government agencies and could see operational impacts. A waiver is in place allowing guests to adjust their travel plans. More information can be found on alaskaair.com."

The airlines says it is offering a flexible travel policy for customers looking to change or cancel their flight.

While Hawaii is under a Tsunami Warning, many areas along the West Coast are also under a Tsunami Advisory.

The public is advised to check tsunami.gov for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Airlines and the National Weather Service.

