Hawaii Tsunami Warning: Sirens going off, evacuations cause heavy traffic

The Brief Hawaii is under a Tsunami Warning following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia. Residents are advised to move to higher ground, with the first wave expected at 7:17 p.m. (10:17 p.m. PT). The West Coast, including Washington, is under a Tsunami Advisory for strong currents and waves.



The state of Hawaii is under a Tsunami Warning after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia.

Tsunami sirens could be heard going off across Hawaii, and the warning caused heavy traffic as residents were urged to move to higher ground.

A tsunami warning is issued when an area is at risk of dangerous coastal flooding and powerful currents, according to the National Weather Service.

The estimated time of the first tsunami wave in Hawaii is 7:17 p.m. HST, which is 10:17 p.m. PT.

Much of the Pacific coast is being monitored after a massive earthquake shook eastern Russia, roughly 80 miles southeast of Petropavlovsk Kamchatka.

The entire West Coast, including the Washington coast, is under a Tsunami Advisory. Areas in the advisory zone may see strong currents or dangerous waves near the water.

In Washington state, the earliest predicted time for possible tsunami activity is in La Push at 11:35 p.m.

Tsunami activity may also be seen in Neah Bay, Long Beach, Moclips, Westport, Port Angeles, Port Townsend and Bellingham. The Washington coast isn't expected to see a major wave, though strong and unusual currents are expected.

People living in affected areas can check tsunami.gov for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

