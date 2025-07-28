Seattle makes plan to address nude beach concerns at Denny Blaine Park

The Brief Seattle plans to divide Denny Blaine Park into nude and non-nude sections to address indecent conduct complaints. Visual barriers and signage will be installed, with increased park ranger presence to enforce rules. The plan is expected to be reviewed soon and may evolve over time.



The city of Seattle has created a plan in an effort to address concerns surrounding Denny Blaine Park, also known as Seattle's nude beach.

The plan stems from neighbor complaints about indecent conduct at Denny Blaine Park, and a judge granted an injunction to have the city solve the park's "sexual problems."

Now, the city plans to establish nude and non-nude sections for the park, put up visual barriers separating the areas, and stricter enforcement of park rules.

The Plan:

The abatement plan includes a map, which specifies that clothing is required near the street and parking lot, and clothing is optional in areas closer to the beach.

Map clarifying clothing requirements for Denny Blaine Park

Additionally, the city will implement visual barriers to separate the nude beach from the rest of the park, which may include meshed fencing, hedging, increased plantings, or other boundaries.

The plan also includes the installment of signage to notify the public of where nudity is allowed and that lewd acts are prohibited, along with increased staffing of park rangers to enforce park rules and regulations.

The city of Seattle said it has submitted the initial plan in response to the preliminary injunction, though it is expected to evolve or be altered over time.

What they're saying:

The Seattle Mayor's Office has since released the following statement regarding the Denny Blaine Park plan:

"In response to the Court’s ruling on preliminary injunction, the City has submitted an initial plan to abate nuisance activities and improve conditions at Denny Blaine Park. The plan divides the park into two areas: clothing optional and clothing required. Under the plan, the City will establish visual barriers for the clothing optional areas; install new signage that clearly states Park rules and state and local laws; and significantly increase Park Ranger and staff presence to educate users on Park Code, promote voluntary compliance of rules, and provide enforcement if needed.

"The City has consistently said that we will not tolerate lewd and illegal activities at the park including masturbation, leering, or public sex. We believe the proposed plan balances the historical nude use of the park, including by the LGBTQIA+ community, while also addressing unwanted and illegal behaviors that impact both park users and the surrounding community.

"The plan may evolve over time, and we remain committed to making Denny Blaine Park a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable space for all."

The plan is set to be reviewed at a hearing on August 6.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of Seattle Mayor Bruce A. Harrell and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister

Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements

Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance

Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville

Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.