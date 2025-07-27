Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Three people were involved in a deadly head-on crash in Puyallup on Sunday morning. Two have died and one was hospitalized. The roadway was shut down for about four hours.

The backstory:

State troopers say the person causing the crash on State Route 410 in the Puyallup area has now been arrested for DUI vehicular homicide. This driver was the person who was transferred to the hospital and expected to live.

Two victims in the car that was hit by the arrested driver were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash site.

Troopers shut down SR-410 on July 27 following a double-fatal crash.

Timeline:

Law enforcement first reported the crash response just after 5:30 a.m. on July 27 on SR-410 west of Valley Avenue. Westbound lanes were shut down until about 9:30 a.m. for the investigation, which remains ongoing into Sunday afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story came from Trooper John Dattilo with Washington State Patrol District 1.

