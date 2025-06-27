WA deputies arrest 4 teens accused of throwing rocks at homeless people

The Brief Pierce County deputies arrested three teenagers for allegedly throwing rocks at homeless people from a white SUV early Wednesday morning. The SUV attempted to evade deputies but was stopped on a dead-end road, leading to the arrest of the 18-year-old driver for second-degree assault and felony eluding. Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were also taken into custody but later released to their parents.



Pierce County deputies arrested three teenagers accused of throwing rocks at homeless people early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a trailer parked near 152nd St S and Pacific Ave S in Spanaway, where a homeless woman was living. The victim told deputies that a white SUV kept driving by, and people inside it were throwing rocks at her and her friend.

While getting a statement from her, authorities say a white SUV passed by, so they flagged the car for a traffic stop, but the driver turned the headlights off and tried to get away.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office says the SUV went down a dead-end road and had to stop, and deputies arrested them.

They arrested the 18-year-old male driver for second-degree assault and felony eluding, and also took two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy into custody. The three younger teens were released to their parents.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

