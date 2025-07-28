Suspect sought after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County, WA

The Brief A Lummi Nation police officer was shot multiple times overnight in Whatcom County after investigating a traffic incident. The 37-year-old officer had approached a driver whose car went into a ditch when the suspect opened fire and fled the scene. The officer was immediately taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, while authorities continue to search for the gunman.



A Lummi Nation police officer was shot overnight in Whatcom County and deputies are still searching for the suspected gunman.

Before 1 a.m. Monday, the 37-year-old officer was investigating a traffic incident on North Red River Road after a car drove off the road and into a ditch.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said when the officer contacted the driver, the driver opened fire and shot the officer multiple times.

Deputies said the suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting.

What we know:

The officer was taken to the hospital for emergency medical care, where he later underwent surgery.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, but have not released a description of the person.

What they're saying:

"Today, we faced a horrific incident that has deeply affected our community," stated Whatcom County Sheriff Donnell "Tank" Tanksley.

"A brave Lummi Nation Police Officer was shot while performing their duty to protect and serve. The officer received immediate medical attention and we hope for their full recovery.

"I want to emphasize our unwavering support for the officer and their family during this difficult time. We are working diligently to investigate this incident to help ensure that justice is served.

"I urge our community members to come together and support one another. Violence against law enforcement is an attack on the safety and security of us all. We ask for your prayers and support the Lummi Nation police officer, Lummi Nation Police Department and all those who serve to keep us safe," said Tanksley.

Lummi Indian Business Council also released a statement Monday morning:

"This morning, an LNPD officer was shot during a routine traffic stop on North Red River Road. The officer is currently receiving medical care. We are keeping them and their family in our thoughts and prayers.

"LNPD is actively investigating this situation with multiple agencies to locate the suspect. An Incident Command Center has been set up at the Silver Reef Casino Resort area and some roads are closed for the investigation.

"Out of caution, LIBC offices are closed until further notice. There is no immediate threat to the community, and the situation is under control. We ask that everyone stay clear of the area and allow officers to do their work."

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and Lummi Indian Business Council.

