Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville, WA

Investigators have arrested two men for a deadly stabbing in Marysville back in March. The arrests come after months of investigations and interviews to gather evidence.

On July 2, officers made the first arrest. The suspect was booked into jail for murder in the first and second degree. For this case, bail was set at $2 million.

More recently, on Friday, July 25, the second person suspected of being involved with the deadly stabbing of a 66-year-old man was arrested. Law enforcement did not reveal immediate details of bail status or amount.

What's next:

The second suspect also faces possible charges of murder in the first degree and second degree. Their first arraignment will provide more insight. This will happen on Monday, July 28 in Snohomish County.

In a release to the public on Saturday, the Marysville Police Department confirmed this case was the only homicide to happen within city limits in 2025.

The backstory:

The homicide occurred on March 31, 2025 around 6:15 a.m. First responders report arriving to the scene on 2nd Street in Marysville. There, they say the victim, Gheorghe Sandru, died at the scene due to injuries related to a stab wound in his chest.

An initial review of security footage allowed officers to find the getaway car

In the months since, law enforcement agencies say they have had "numerous" search warrants authorized that allowed them to zero in on their prime suspects and make these arrests.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Marysville Police Department.

