Marysville police search for wanted felon in Snohomish County, WA

The Brief Police are searching for a 40-year-old convicted felon accused of stealing a car and fleeing officers in Snohomish County. Authorities say Francisco Moreno is considered armed and dangerous and may be using meth. Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 or submit anonymous tips, with a reward of up to $1,000 offered.



Marysville Police are asking for your help to find a 40-year-old convicted felon accused of eluding officers and driving recklessly in Snohomish County.

Officers say he is using meth and is always armed.

Authorities say Francisco Moreno, who also goes by the nicknames "Poncho" and "Frankie," is wanted after he stole his daughter’s car and recklessly fled from police during an incident last Saturday.

Francisco Moreno

According to investigators, Moreno was previously convicted of first-degree burglary and currently has an active Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.

Surveillance video released by police shows Moreno knocking on the door of a stranger’s home after dumping a stolen car three hours earlier.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance video capturing wanted felon Francisco Moreno

Moreno is known to frequent Marysville, Tulalip, Everett and other areas of north Snohomish County, authorities said.

Officials urged anyone who sees Moreno to call 911 immediately.

If you have information about his whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous, submit tips through Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to his arrest.

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