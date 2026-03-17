Man destroys $240K worth of sculptures at Seattle glass art museum

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly destroying about $240,000 worth of glass art at Seattle’s Chihuly Garden and Glass museum. Police say he damaged multiple sculptures and tried to stab a security guard, who was not injured. The suspect faces burglary, assault and malicious mischief charges and remains in jail.



Seattle police arrested a man after he allegedly destroyed $240,000 worth of art at the Seattle Center's Chihuly Garden and Glass museum.

Officers were called out to the museum just after 11 p.m. Monday night for reports of a man breaking glass plant sculptures.

Damage at the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum on March 16, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

A security officer located the man actively damaging the exhibit's glass plants, and he allegedly threw broken glass shards and attempted to stab the guard multiple times. Luckily, the security guard wasn't hurt and retreated to wait for police.

Once officers arrived on scene, they contacted the suspect after following a trail of broken glass on the walking path.

Damage at the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum on March 16, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

Police said the suspect was combative and would not follow officers' demands, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Seattle PD estimated the suspect caused over $240,000 worth of vandalism, having destroyed 12 items valued at $20,000 each.

The suspect faces charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and first-degree malicious mischief. He remains booked in King County Jail.

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