Parts of western WA are under tsunami watch. Here's what we know

The Brief Western Washington is under a Tsunami Watch following an 8.7-magnitude earthquake near eastern Russia, which could potentially trigger tsunami activity. A tsunami watch is a precautionary alert and does not guarantee a tsunami will occur; it can be upgraded or canceled based on new data. Predicted tsunami activity times for Washington towns include La Push, Westport, Port Angeles and Bellingham, as well as parts of Alaska, Oregon, California, and British Columbia.



Parts of western Washington are under a Tsunami Watch after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the eastern coast of Russia.

According to preliminary information from the National Weather Service, a massive earthquake shook eastern Russia roughly 80 miles southeast of Petropavlovsk Kamchatka. Earthquakes of this magnitude are so powerful they can trigger tsunamis—in 2022, a volcano eruption in Tonga triggered a tsunami advisory along the Pacific Coast, including Washington and Oregon.

A tsunami watch does not mean a tsunami will strike the Washington coast or cause any damage; it simply is advanced notice or potential tsunami activity at a later time.

They can be upgraded to a tsunami warning, tsunami advisory, or canceled based on the latest data.

What parts of Washington are under a tsunami watch?

What we know:

Currently, NWS predicts the following towns may experience tsunami activity around the following times:

La Push , 11:35 p.m.

Neah Bay , 11:40 p.m.

Long Beach , 11:45 p.m.

Moclips , 11:50 p.m.

Westport , 11:55 p.m.

Port Angeles , 12:20 a.m.

Port Townsend , 12:45 a.m.

Bellingham, 1:10 a.m.

Additionally, parts of the Alaskan, Oregon and California coast are under the tsunami watch, and parts of British Columbia, Canada.

What we don't know:

We do not yet know the scale of potential tsunami activity, or if officials expect to upgrade the tsunami watch this evening.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister

Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements

Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance

Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville

Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.