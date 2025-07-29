1 dead after fire in Ocean Shores, WA

The Brief After 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Edgewood Avenue Northeast in Ocean Shores, where they found heavy flames and smoke. Upon extinguishing the fire and entering the residence, crews discovered a deceased individual; the cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.



A person was found dead after a fire over the weekend in Ocean Shores.

What we know:

After 5:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Edgewood Avenue Northeast.

When crews arrived, they found a home with heavy flames and smoke coming out of the wall of a mobile home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and entered the home to do a search.

When crews got inside, they found a person dead.

The cause and start of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Ocean Shores Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister

Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements

Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance

Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville

Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.