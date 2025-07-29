Seattle Fleet Week 2025 kicks off on Tuesday

The Brief Seattle's annual Fleet Week is back, bringing a week of free events including a Parade of Ships, ship tours, and military displays to the Seattle waterfront. The festivities begin Tuesday, July 29, celebrate military service and lead up to the Seafair Weekend Festival.



Fleet Week returns to Seattle this week, bringing military ships, displays and exhibits, free music and an opportunity to meet sailors and guardsmen.

Seafair's Seattle Fleet Week festivities will kick off on Tuesday, July 29, with the Parade of Ships through Elliott Bay.

This week of free events leads up to Seafair weekend, continuing a tradition that began in 1950 when Seafair first hosted Fleet Week on the Seattle Waterfront to honor those who serve our country.

Here's what to expect for this year's Seattle Fleet Week:

The Parade of Ships

Vessels from U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and the Seattle Fire Department will parade around Elliott Bay before docking at Pier 46 on the Seattle Waterfront.

This is scheduled to happen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, with a Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration after.

Pier 46 free ship tours

Visitors are invited to tour vessels from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, where there will be maritime exhibits and interactive displays that highlight our region's rich nautical history.

USCG Base Seattle will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 3.

Seafair officials said anyone who participates in the ship tours is required to have a government-issued REAL ID.

Pier 46 displays and exhibits

The U.S. Navy, Applied Physics Laboratory, Navy League, Puget Sound Navy Museum and the U.S. Marine Corps will have an artillery static display, military working dog demonstration, pugil stick simulator and Humvee display.

There will also be a chance to speak with sailors.

Fleet Week Night at the Seattle Mariners

Sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy will be at Sunday's Seattle Mariners game against the Texas Rangers.

Navy Band Northwest performance

On Friday, Aug. 1, the Navy band will perform on the main stage at the Seafair Weekend Festival. Their show is set for 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair.

