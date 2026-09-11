How to watch WSU Cougars vs Kansas State

The Brief Washington State travels to Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 12, with kickoff set for 9 a.m. PT. The Cougars are seeking their first win under new coach Kirby Moore after losing the Apple Cup to Washington. Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between WSU and Kansas State, with the game airing on TNT and HBO Max.



The Washington State Cougars (0-1) will take on the Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) in each team's second contest of the college football regular season.

The Cougs are looking to secure their first win this season, as they're coming off a loss to the in-state rival Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup. Meanwhile, the Wildcats dominated their season opener with a 71-3 win over Nicholls State.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Caden Pinnick #12 of the Washington State Cougars celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo b Expand

Keep reading for details on the WSU Cougars vs Kansas State game, and how to watch it live.

When is the WSU vs Kansas State game?

The Washington State vs. Kansas State is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. PT.

Where is the WSU vs Kansas State game?

The Cougs hit the road to take on the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

What TV channel is the WSU vs Kansas State game?

The WSU vs Kansas State game will air on TNT. It's also available to watch on HBO Max.

What radio station is the WSU vs Kansas State game?

All WSU games will broadcast live across the region via the Cougar Sports Network, with Chris King, Alex Brink and Jessamyn McIntyre on the call. Football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game and conclude with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show. Derek Deis hosts pre and postgame coverage and is joined by former WSU players Grady Emmerson and Billy Newman throughout the season.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on Sports Play-by-Play (channel 971) and Big 12 Play-by-Play (channel 962). You can also download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen in.

More on the Cougars

The Cougs are looking for their first win under new head coach Kirby Moore, after losing what was a one-score game late in the fourth quarter against the UW Huskies. Saturday will be the first meeting between Washington State and Kansas State.

Leading Washington State at quarterback is UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick, who earned FCS Freshman All-America honors last season.

What's next:

Following Kansas State, the Cougs have a three-game homestand against Duquesne (Sept. 19), Arizona (Sept. 26) and Fresno State (Oct. 3).

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

The Apple Cup: History behind Washington's iconic football rivalry

Washington State University names Jon Haarlow director of athletics

New WSU coach Kirby Moore talks return to Washington, vision for Cougars football

Washington State beats Utah State 34-21 to win Idaho Famous Potato Bowl

WSU hires former Oregon State coach Trent Bray as defensive coordinator

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