25 years after 9/11: How Seattle and surrounding areas will commemorate

The Brief Friday marks 25 years since the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center, killing nearly 3,000 people. Communities in Seattle and the greater Seattle area are remembering 9/11 through ceremonies and volunteer events. A number of notable guests will appear at these events, leaving remarks and honoring first responders.



Friday marks 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, killing nearly 3,000 people, including passengers, first responders and civilians.

Seattle and its surrounding areas are remembering 9/11 with ceremonies and volunteer events around the community.

Keep reading for more information on where the community is commemorating 9/11.

Seattle Center

Timeline:

Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and Seattle Police Department Interim Chief Andre Sayles will jointly raise the flag at the Space Needle from 8 to 8:15 a.m.

Shortly after, from 8:46 a.m. to 9 a.m., local fire stations will honor victims by reading aloud the 343 names of the FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11. Flags at all City facilities will also be flown at half-staff throughout the day.

Personnel from both departments will pack meals at the Lumen Event Center from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the National Day of Service hosted by the 9/11 Day Foundation.

A public memorial ceremony will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Garden near the Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center campus.

The event will feature remarks from the Mayor, Fire Chief and Interim Police Chief, alongside musical performances and a moment of silence at 12:25 p.m.

Meal packing at Lumen Field

Local perspective:

More than 800 will gather in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2026, to pack over 266,000 meals for families facing food insecurity as part of a national day of service.

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins will deliver opening remarks during the kickoff program.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2026, with opening ceremonies starting at 9 a.m.

Organizers noted this is a private volunteer service event.

Edmonds downtown fire station

South County Fire is hosting a public memorial ceremony in front of the 9/11 Memorial built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center.

South County Union Firefighters are presenting the ceremony and will feature notable local first responders.

The event will be held at 9:11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at Edmonds Downtown Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N.

Peace Arch Park on the U.S. and Canadian border

Canadians and Americans will gather beneath the Peach Arch for a cross-border commemoration to honor and recognize those who served and continue to serve, along with remembering the near 3,000 lives lost.

The gathering begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Peace Arch Provinvial Park and a community barbecue, by donation, will commence following the ceremony.

South King County Fire

South King Fire will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. at Station 64, located at 3700 S. 320th St.

Guest speakers include Des Moines Police Chief Ted Boe and Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang.

Dig deeper:

The station's outdoor memorial is one of the few nationwide featuring artifacts from all three crash sites:

World Trade Center: A 12-foot, 1,216-pound steel I-beam mounted pointing toward New York City.

Shanksville, Pennsylvania: A stone excavated from the site where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed.

The Pentagon: A limestone building block from the damaged structure.

Surrounding the artifacts is a black granite wall engraved with the names of all 2,977 victims, including 343 firefighters and 60 law enforcement officers.

The grounds also feature bronzed combat boots honoring military personnel, a Callery Pear Tree — the same species as the "Survivor Tree" in New York — along with benches, a lawn, and a fountain.

Inside Station 64, visitors can view personal stories, photographs, and memorabilia from national tragedies, including the Oso mudslide.

The station houses one of only two known prints of a photograph depicting the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11; the other remains at FDNY headquarters in New York.

Oak Harbor

Local first responders will honor the memory of the 2,977 lives tragically lost by carrying a special 9/11 Remembrance Flag across Whidbey Island.

After the community remembrance ceremony, the run will begin at Windjammer Park in Oak Harbor, concluding at South Whidbey Fire. First responders will wear commemorative shirts on the run to honor victims.

Issaquah

Eastside Fire & Rescue Station 73 in the Issaquah Highlands is hosting a remembrance ceremony beginning at 8:00 a.m. which will have an Honor Guard ceremony and music from the Seattle Pipes and Drums afterward.

There will be a number of guest speakers, including U.S. Representative Kim Schrier, alongside first responders. Additionally, a section of concrete from the World Trade Center will be displayed.

Stanwood Ceremony

A remembrance ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the North County Regional Firefighter Training Center.

There will be a number of ceremonies, including honors, presentation of colors, the National Anthem, moment of silence and historical reflections.

Local government speakers will be featured, including keynote remarks from Mary Talouzi.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bainbridge Island

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department, in partnership with American Legion Colin Hyde Post 172 and the Bainbridge Island Police Department are hosting a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m.

Snohomish County's throwback game

Snohomish High School and the Snohomish Panther Football Club are hosting the community at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a cross-town rival football game against Glacier Peak in the traditional Red, White & Blue Game.

The evening will include a moment of silence and special recognition in remembrance of September 11 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This game is Snohomish Football’s first ever Throwback Game, honoring the undefeated 1976 and 1978 Snohomish Panther State Championship football teams.

Everett fireman's prayer

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., Monumental Talks includes the Fireman's Prayer Anthem, which was the first anthem written for American firefighters. The poem was written by a Wichita firefighter in 1957 and his daughter is flying in to accept the Fireman's Prayer Award.

The anthem was composed by Charles-Henri Avelange, and this event marks the first time the composer has met the poet's daughter.

The event will also host the Everett Mayor, city council president, the retired fire division chief and the color guard from the Naval Station in Everett. Additionally, the winners of the high school essay competition will read their own work.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department, Kirby Communications, South County Fire, Northwest 9/11 Memorial, the City of Issaquah, North County Regional Fire Authority, Bainbridge Island Fire Department, Snohomish Panther Football Club and Monumental Talks.

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