How to watch UW Huskies vs Utah State

The Brief No. 19 Washington hosts Utah State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Huskies enter 1-0 after beating Washington State 24-10 in the season-opening Apple Cup. The game will air on Big Ten Network as Washington continues a four-game homestand to open the season.



The UW Huskies (1-0) will take on the Utah State Aggies (0-1) in the second game of the college football regular season on Saturday.

The Huskies enter the game undefeated thus far, coming off a 24-10 win over the Washington State Cougars in the season-opening Apple Cup. Still, the team dropped a few spots in the AP poll, now ranked No. 19 in the nation. They'll likely be looking for a major win to climb the rankings.

Washington defensive end Isaiah Ward reacts after recovering a fumble against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Keep reading for details on the UW Huskies vs Utah State game, and how to watch it live.

When is the UW vs Utah State game?

The Huskies will take on the Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the UW vs Utah State game?

The Washington football team will continue their homestand as they host Utah State at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the UW vs Utah State game on?

The UW-Utah State game will air on the Big Ten Network, with A.J. Kanell, Marcel Reece and Alyssa Charlston on the call. For more details on how to tune in, visit the Big Ten Network website.

What radio station is the UW vs Utah State game on?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

This game marks the Huskies' second of four straight home games to open the season, the first time Washington has had a four-game homestand for the first time since 2022.

Washington last played Utah State in 2015, which ended in a 31-17 Husky victory. The Dawgs have beaten the Aggies in all previous competitions, recording wins in 1904, 1994 and 2015.

What's next:

After Utah State, the Huskies will host Eastern Washington on Sept. 19 before welcoming Minnesota for the Big Ten opener on Sept. 26.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Elise Woodward named new Washington Huskies football play-by-play voice

Washington big man Hannes Steinbach drafted 14th overall by Charlotte Hornets

University of Washington broadcaster leaves Huskies for Tampa Bay Buccaneers role

Apple Cup scheduled for Sunday of Labor Day weekend

Former Washington Huskies defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi dies at age 23

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