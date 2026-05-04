Former Washington Huskies defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi dies at age 23

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The Brief Former University of Washington defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi has died at the age of 23, the school announced on Monday night. According to The Seattle Times, Tunuufi's sister, Sanita, said that he died in a car accident. Tunuufi appeared in 52 games for the Huskies over four seasons from 2021-24, which included Washington's run to the National Championship against Michigan in 2023.



Former University of Washington defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi has died at the age of 23, the school announced on Monday night.

"Our hearts are with the Tunuufi family, his loved ones, and every brother who wore the W beside him. Forever in The Pack," the school posted in an announcement on Twitter.

According to Andy Yamashita of The Seattle Times, Tunuufi's sister, Sanita, said that he died in a car accident.

Tunuufi appeared in 52 games for the Huskies over four seasons from 2021-24, which included Washington's run to the National Championship against Michigan in 2023. Tunuufi had 86 total tackles with 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended during his career.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington and The Seattle Times.

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