The Brief After serving nine years as the "Voice of the Huskies," Tony Castricone is leaving the University of Washington to become the new radio play-by-play announcer and team insider for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The university and the NFL franchise announced the hiring on Tuesday morning, after which Castricone shared a farewell message on X thanking Husky Nation and calling the role the privilege of a lifetime. Castricone will succeed legendary Buccaneers broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff, who retired after the 2025 season, while the University of Washington has yet to name his successor.



After nine years as the "Voice of the Huskies," Tony Castricone is leaving his role at the University of Washington to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new radio play-by-play announcer.

What they're saying:

The university and the NFL franchise announced the move Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Castricone shared a message thanking the university and its supporters.

"Husky Nation, it has been an incredible nine years, more than I ever could have dreamt or asked for," Castricone said. "And I just have so many people I want to say thank you to. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to share the last nine years' worth of fantastic memories with you."



"With that, I'd like to announce that I'm following a... a long line of Husky greats — Vita Vea, Cade Otton, Jalen McMillan, Devon Culp, Jake Browning and so many others — to the NFL to join the fantastic franchise with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Husky Nation, I will always be a Dawg until the day I die, and do me a favor: beat the Ducks. Go Dawgs."

Castricone was hired as Washington's Director of Broadcasting in August 2017, replacing legendary broadcaster Bob Rondeau, who served as the Voice of the Huskies for 37 years. Castricone spent nearly a decade calling radio play-by-play for Washington's football and men's basketball teams.

An Ohio University graduate, Castricone previously worked in various capacities providing college football programming for Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan, as well as the ACC and SEC.

What's next:

Castricone will replace legendary Buccaneers broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff, who retired after the 2025 season.

Washington has not announced who will succeed Castricone.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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