Two men plead not guilty in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girls

The Brief Two men pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of two teenage girls in King County. Prosecutors say the girls were lured from Olympia, driven against their will to a Renton-area home and sexually assaulted. Moises Guardela-Marrugo is held on $200,000 bail, while Josue Orozco is held on $502,500 bail and could face additional charges.



Two men accused of luring two teenage girls in Olympia before allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting them in King County pleaded not guilty Thursday, as prosecutors detailed the case in court and newly released body camera video showed their arrests.

Moises Guardela-Marrugo, 19, was arrested by King County Sheriff’s Office TAC 30 SWAT team in Auburn on September 2. The same day, deputies arrested Josue "Joshua" Orozco, 27, in Kent as he walked away from his Corvette in front of a Planet Fitness.

Body camera video from the sheriff’s TAC 30 SWAT team shows deputies taking both men into custody.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A still image of bodycam video from the King County Sheriff’s Office TAC 30 SWAT team capturing Josue "Joshua" Orozco's arrest on Sept. 2, 2026.

The arrests were part of an investigation conducted with a narcotics task force in Thurston County. Investigators seized Orozco’s Corvette, a Monte Carlo and a tow truck, along with fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash and jewelry, according to authorities.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vehicles seized from Josue "Joshua" Orozco.

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege Orozco used Instagram messages to persuade one of the girls to meet the men at a church in Olympia on Aug. 13, promising to buy them alcohol.

Investigators say the girls were then driven against their will in a van to a home near Renton, where both were sexually assaulted. Detectives say the men then drove them to a shopping center and left them to fend for themselves. They were able to find a ride back to Olympia where they reported the assaults.

What's next:

Orozco is charged in King County with two counts of unlawful imprisonment, each with a sexual motivation enhancement, as well as second- and third-degree rape.

Prosecutors said they also plan to file additional charges against Orozco for unlawful possession of a firearm and for allegedly attempting to bribe a sheriff’s detective in exchange for his release.

Orozco is being held on $502,500 bail.

Guardela-Marrugo is charged with attempted second-degree rape. His attorney argued in court that he is not a flight risk, pointing to his job as a mechanic, his enrollment in welding school and his role as the sole financial support for his mother.

His attorney also said the defense will later present evidence that Guardela-Marrugo is innocent.

Judge Josephine Wiggs kept Guardela-Marrugo’s bail at $200,000.

Moises Guardela-Marrugo pleads not guilty in court for his second-degree rape charge on Sept. 10, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The judge did not allow cameras to show either defendant’s face in court.

No charges have yet been filed in King or Thurston counties stemming from the drugs and other items seized during the investigation.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

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