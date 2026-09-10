Serial truck thief arrested in Fairwood, WA with help from K-9

The Brief A 35-year-old convicted felon was arrested after deputies say he ran from a K-9 officer near a stolen U-Haul in Fairwood. Landon Bruce faces stolen-vehicle and obstruction charges and has 12 prior convictions related to stolen vehicles, prosecutors say. Bruce was free in two other stolen-vehicle cases when arrested and remains jailed on $25,000 bail.



A convicted felon with a lengthy history of vehicle thefts is back in jail after King County sheriff’s deputies say he tried to run from a K-9.

What we know:

Landon Bruce, 35, was arrested Aug. 10 after a King County sheriff’s K-9 deputy spotted him stepping out of a stolen U-Haul truck in the Fairwood area, according to charging documents.

Landon Bruce

Bruce initially told the deputy he was helping a friend change fuses and claimed the truck did not belong to him. However, he refused to name his friend.

When the deputy told Bruce the truck was stolen and he was under arrest, Bruce moved behind a patrol vehicle, putting it between him and the deputy. The deputy warned Bruce repeatedly that he would be bitten if he ran.

A deputy warns Landon Bruce not to run after he gets between a patrol car.

Bodycam video shows Bruce running anyway and the deputy ordering K-9 Duke to pursue him. He was caught quickly and suffered a bite to his arm.

"How many times did I tell you what was gonna happen if you ran?" the deputy says in the video. "You ran. It’s all on video."

Bruce was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

King County prosecutors have charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

Bodycam video captures the moment Landon Bruce was arrested after a brief foot chase on Aug. 10, 2026.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Bruce has 12 prior convictions related to stolen vehicles, as well as three for possession of stolen property, two for theft and two for assault. Court documents also say 16 warrants have previously been issued for his arrest.

Bruce was free on conditions of release in two separate stolen vehicle cases from 2025 when he was arrested in this case, prosecutors said.

Despite his criminal history, Judge Josephine Wiggs set bail at $25,000.

The U-Haul Bruce allegedly was driving had been reported stolen about a week earlier from a storage lot business in Renton, according to authorities.

Bruce’s older brother, 37-year-old Jerad Bruce, was arrested on June 15 in connection with a separate investigation involving alleged vehicle thefts in the Renton Highlands area. Jerad Bruce is being held on $200,000 bail while facing more than 20 felony charges, including assault, burglary, vehicle theft and attempting to elude police.

Jerad Bruce

Landon Bruce was arrested with his brother in June but was released two days later, according to authorities.

He remains in custody following his August arrest.

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