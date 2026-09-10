Police shoot, kill suspect at Federal Way, WA Commons mall

The Brief Federal Way police shot and killed an armed man outside The Commons mall Thursday evening after multiple 911 calls. Police say the man pointed a weapon at responding officers before they opened fire. No officers or bystanders were injured, and the Valley Independent Investigation Team is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.



The Federal Way Police Department says multiple officers were involved in a shooting at The Commons Mall, killing one suspect.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the shopping center along Pacific Highway South and South 320th Street.

Federal Way police on scene at an officer-involved shooting at The Commons Mall on Sept. 10, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Multiple 911 calls came in about a man outside The Commons armed with a gun, pointing it at people in the parking lot, according to Federal Way police.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, and one caller reported that he was waiting for police to arrive, police said.

Officers quickly responded and tried to contact the suspect at the scene, but he allegedly pointed a weapon at the officers. Then, officers opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was provided aid by first responders on scene, but he died at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team is now leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The public is asked to avoid the area as investigators continue to process the scene.

What we don't know:

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew on the way to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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