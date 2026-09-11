WA police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching 2 girls

The Brief Police in Mountlake Terrace are searching for a man who inappropriately touched two girls near Mountlake Terrace High School on Thursday. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with a heavier build and buzzed hair, who asks girls for directions before approaching them. Authorities have not yet identified or located the suspect, and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.



The City of Mountlake Terrace said that police are looking for a man accused of inappropriately touching two girls near Mountlake Terrace High School on Thursday.

What we know:

In a social media post, the city said the man is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s who is "a little heavier set," with short buzzed hair.

The post read that the man typically wears a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Reports state that the man approaches young girls and ask for directions to a grocery store. He then proceeds to ask them for a hug.

On Thursday, police said they received "back-to-back" reports of the man grabbing the private areas of two girls.

Later in the day, another report was made about a similar incident happening on Wednesday.

The agency said that most incidents are reported around 44th Avenue West, stretching from 212th Street to the county line, adding that they believe the man "likes to be near the high school."

What we don't know:

Police said they have not been able to contact or identify the man.

What's next:

Police said the high school is aware of the situation and will inform students of the situation.

Anyone with information about the man is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information for this story came from The City of Mountlake Terrace.

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