Sam Darnold has muscle injury in hip after leaving Seattle Seahawks opener

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The Brief Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold's hip injury appears to be muscle-related, and his status for next week's game at Arizona is as yet undetermined, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday. Darnold was injured on Seattle's first series of Wednesday night's season-opening game against the New England Patriots. Darnold was sacked by New England's Dre’Mont Jones and shortly thereafter limped off the field. He did not return. Coach Mike Macdonald said that Darnold has a muscle injury near his hip and that the team would have a better idea of his status for the game against Arizona on Sept. 20 when the team returns to practice next week.



Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold's hip injury appears to be muscle-related, and his status for next week's game at Arizona is as yet undetermined, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday.

Darnold was injured on Seattle's first series of Wednesday night's season-opening game against the New England Patriots. Darnold was sacked by New England's Dre’Mont Jones and shortly thereafter limped off the field. He did not return.

Backup Drew Lock replaced him and went 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks rallied for a 13-10 victory.

Following the game, Macdonald said Darnold's hip was not fractured, but said he would undergo additional tests.

Coach Mike Macdonald said that Darnold has a muscle injury near his hip and that the team would have a better idea of his status for the game against Arizona on Sept. 20 when the team returns to practice next week.

"It’s been positive news," Macdonald said. "Right now we’re just working through the extent of the injury and put a plan in place to get back rocking and rolling."

Darnold, 29, did not miss a game last season as he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 games.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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