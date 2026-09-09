Sam Darnold injures hip on Seahawks' first series of opener and is ruled out for rest of game

The Brief Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold left Wednesday's season opener against the Patriots with a hip injury and was ruled out. Darnold was injured on a first-series sack and limped to the locker room after being evaluated on the sideline. Backup Drew Lock replaced Darnold; the severity of Darnold's injury and his recovery timeline remain unclear.



Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury on Seattle's first series of the NFL season opener against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Darnold was sacked by Dre'Mont Jones, and the quarterback's right leg appeared to take the brunt of the impact as Jones drove him to the turf. Darnold limped off the field, was examined in the sideline medical tent and then limped to the locker room.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, center, is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Dre'mont Jones, left, as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole is at right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, i Expand

The Seahawks initially said Darnold was questionable, then announced before halftime that he would not return. Backup Drew Lock replaced him.

"We've got to pick him up. We've got faith in Drew," coach Mike Macdonald told NBC in a sideline interview.

Darnold's injury was a deflating moment for Seattle in the rematch of last year's Super Bowl, in which the Seahawks beat the Patriots 29-13.

Darnold did not miss a game last season as he led the Seahawks to the title. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 games.

It was his first season with the Seahawks after reviving his career with the Vikings in 2024, when he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Darnold was 1 of 2 for 13 yards against New England.

Lock, 29, has spent two stints with the Seahawks. He was with Seattle from 2022-23, then spent a season with the New York Giants before returning last year.

He played only in mop-up duty last season, completing two passes for 15 yards in five games.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks bringing back white throwback uniform in 2027

Safety Rodney Thomas II could see big role for Seattle Seahawks against Patriots

Seattle Seahawks ready to turn page on Super Bowl for 2026 season

Seattle Seahawks sale to Vinod Khosla family officially closes

'Taste of Lumen' highlights new Seattle Seahawks menu items

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.