Seattle Seahawks bringing back white throwback uniform in 2027

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will see the return of their classic white uniform as a throwback set for the 2027 season, vice chair Neal Khosla announced on Wednesday morning. The Seahawks debuted their royal blue throwback uniforms with traditional silver helmets in the 2023 season to massive approval from the fanbase. The white "away" uniform will make its return next year. NFL rules mandate teams can only have four sets of uniforms at a time. If they want to add a set to their closet, they have to remove another from use. Currently, the Seahawks have their standard home/away uniforms, the royal blue throwbacks, and a lime green alternate set. The NFL "rivalries" uniform that debuted last year for Seattle's Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams does not count against that limit as it is a special collection.



The Seattle Seahawks will see the return of their classic white uniform as a throwback set for the 2027 season, vice chair Neal Khosla announced on Wednesday morning.

The Seahawks debuted their royal blue throwback uniforms with traditional silver helmets in the 2023 season to massive approval from the fanbase. The white "away" uniform will make its return next year.

"We will bring those back for 2027, the white throwbacks," Khosla said.

The backstory:

The original uniform design carried the franchise from their debut season in 1976 until Lumen Field opened in 2002. With the new stadium, the franchise debuted the Matt Hasselbeck-era design that the team wore through the first Super Bowl appearance in 2005 until the current uniform set debuted for the 2012 season.

NFL rules mandate teams can only have four sets of uniforms at a time. If they want to add a set to their closet, they have to remove another from use. Currently, the Seahawks have their standard home/away uniforms, the royal blue throwbacks, and a lime green alternate set. The NFL "rivalries" uniform that debuted last year for Seattle's Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams does not count against that limit as it is a special collection.

A 25-22 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Week 16 of the 2001 season is the last time the Seahawks wore the classic white uniforms.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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