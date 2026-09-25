Fake animal rescue operation shut down for cruelty in Pierce County, WA

The Brief Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shut down a fraudulent animal rescue operation this week following allegations of severe neglect and animal cruelty. According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto, the pets were kept in inadequate environments without basic necessities. Deputies transferred all 17 rescued animals to a licensed rescue facility for treatment and care.



Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shut down a fraudulent animal rescue operation this week following allegations of severe neglect and animal cruelty.

Investigators discovered 15 dogs and two cats living in deplorable conditions inside a local home on Monday. Deputies said the property owners operated under the guise of an animal rescue, but authorities say the family was harming the animals rather than helping them.

What they're saying:

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto, the pets were kept in inadequate environments without basic necessities.

"They should be able to turn around in their kennel, lay down in their kennel, have food and water in their kennel, and none of those things were seen in this situation," Cappetto said.

Injured Pets and Neglect Discovered

Officials reported that two of the rescued dogs suffered injuries, while the two cats appeared to have been left without food or water for days.

The family running the operation possessed neither a license nor the necessary resources to care for the animals. Under local regulations, residents are limited to five animals in total unless they hold proper licensing.

Animal control officials have barred the family from owning or housing animals in the future.

Ongoing Investigation and Animal Care

What's next:

Deputies transferred all 17 rescued animals to a licensed rescue facility for treatment and care.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has forwarded animal cruelty charges against the homeowners to the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities confirmed the rescued animals are not yet available for adoption.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel, who gathered information after speaking with numerous officials within the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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