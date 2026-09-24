Weekend traffic: Road closures and delays on southbound I-405

The Brief Roads across the Puget Sound region will be closed over the weekend, so WSDOT crews can complete road repairs and plans. Multiple areas of southbound I-405 will be fully closed, including between Bellevue and Renton. Additionally, the Spokane St. Swing Bridge in Seattle will be closed for crews to replace the barrier gate on the east side of the bridge.



Drivers in the Puget Sound region can expect delays and road closures heading into the weekend.

Southbound I-405 will close fully between Bellevue and Renton this weekend, along with lane reductions in Bothell. Additionally, the Spokane St. Swing Bridge will be closed this weekend.

Keep reading to see where and how these closures could impact your weekend travel.

Southbound I-405 closing between Bellevue and Renton

The work done between Renton and Bellevue falls under what WSDOT is calling the "I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project," which works to provide safety improvements and multimodal transportation.

Here's where I-405 will be fully closed:

From Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to North 30th Street, Southbound I-405 from 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 a.m.

Dig deeper:

Here are the ramps that will be closed:

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp

Lake Washington Boulevard on-/off-ramps (Exit 9)

Northeast 44th Street on-/off-ramps (Exit 7)

Off-ramp to Northeast 30th Street (Exit 6)

Here is the detour route from WSDOT:

(WSDOT)

The backstory:

The reason for the closure is for crews to excavate drainage crossings, complete full pavement replacements and complete a traffic switch, according to WSDOT.

Kirkland NE 132nd St. interchange on I-405

The I-405/Northeast 132nd St. interchange in Kirkland and NE 132nd St. under I-405 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

WSDOT did not list any ramps closed, nor a detour route.

Closures overnight in Bothell on Southbound I-405

Up to 3 lanes in Bothell will be closed on SB I-405 in Bothell from SR 527 to SR 522 from 11:30 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Saturday, and 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. This will further include a rolling slowdown between 12:01 and 4 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Spokane St. Swing Bridge closures

SDOT shared its crews will replace the barrier gate on the East Side of the Spokane St. Swing Bridge beginning Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m., where the lower bridge will be closed to all car traffic. At 4:00 a.m. Monday, the bridge will reopen.

"People will still be able to bike and walk across even as we do this work. You can expect possible delays associated with bridge openings for boat passage and as part of the maintenance work," SDOT said on its website.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT and SDOT.

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