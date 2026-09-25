Seattle weather: Calmer weekend ahead after stormy Friday

The Brief A quick-hitting storm system is bringing gusty winds up to 45 mph, scattered showers, and potential thunderstorms to Western Washington on Friday, raising risks of fallen branches and power outages. High pressure will clear skies overnight, bringing the coldest morning since early June with Saturday morning lows dropping into the 40s and some isolated spots dipping into the upper 30s over a dry, sunny weekend. High temperatures will remain cool in the low-to-mid 60s throughout the weekend before a new weather system brings rain chances back by early-to-mid next week.



A potent little storm system is bringing a big dose of wind, showers and even a few thunderstorms to Western Washington on Friday.

The good news is that this is a quick-hitting system. Conditions will settle down tonight, setting up a much quieter and drier weekend.

Wind Advisory issued for Western Washington

Big picture view:

The big story today is the wind. A Wind Advisory was issued earlier today for parts of Western Washington as a surface low tracks northeast across the region. The strongest winds are expected south of the low's center, where west to southwest winds could gust from 35–45 mph, with locally stronger gusts along the coast.

A wind advisory is in effect for the south Puget Sound areas on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The coast isn't the only area dealing with strong winds. As the low moves northeast this afternoon, winds will increase through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and into Whidbey Island, especially across the northern part of the island. Westerly gusts there could reach advisory strength into the early evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Coast and Strait of Juan de Fuca on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With plenty of leaves still on the trees, winds this strong could bring down some branches and lead to isolated power outages.

Showers, thunderstorms and a convergence zone

Big picture view:

The wind isn't the only thing making today feel more like November than late September.

An upper-level trough is moving through the region, bringing scattered showers throughout the day and a slight chance of thunderstorms. One area I'll be watching closely this afternoon is the Puget Sound convergence zone, which could quickly develop somewhere between Seattle and Everett. If it sets up, that area could see a brief burst of heavier rain, gusty winds and an increased chance of lightning.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday afternoon in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will struggle to warm much today, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Calmer tonight and a chilly Saturday morning

The weather changes quickly tonight. The low will move away and high pressure will build in. Winds will gradually ease, although strong westerlies through the Strait could continue into the early evening before finally weakening before midnight. As skies clear, temperatures will drop fast. Look for lows in the 40s Saturday morning, making it the coldest morning we've seen since early June.

It will be chilly to start Saturday morning as overnight lows dip to the 40s.

A dry and cool weekend

Saturday is looking much quieter with dry weather and increasing sunshine. Sunday should also stay dry, although there's a chance of some morning fog on Sunday morning. With clear skies and light winds, some of the colder locations could dip into the upper 30s.

Even with the sunshine, temperatures will remain below normal for late September. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances return next week

What's next:

A new system is expected to move toward the region Monday night or Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain back into the forecast. Model confidence is lower toward the middle of the week, but for now, expect at least a chance of rain on Thursday, with temperatures remaining a few degrees below average.

This weekend will be much calmer in Seattle with cool mornings and partly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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