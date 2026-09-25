Seattle weather: Fall system Friday brings wind, rain and possible thunderstorms

The Brief A strong fall storm will bring rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms to western Washington on Friday. Temperatures will stay nearly 10 degrees below average, with highs only reaching the low 60s. Showers taper into Saturday, with drier weather expected through early next week before rain chances return Tuesday.



A strong fall system is moving onshore Friday, bringing rain, wind and possible thunderstorms. The strongest winds and most impacts will be to our south in Oregon, but western Washington will still feel plenty of impacts from this upper level low.

A strong fall system is moving onshore Friday, bringing rain, wind and possible thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

After steadier showers overnight, Friday rain will be more scattered, but we could also see heavier pockets at times. Thunderstorms and gusty winds will be in the forecast throughout the day.

After steadier showers overnight, Friday will be more scattered, but we could also see heavier rain at times.

Wind Advisory

Winds will pick up through the day Friday, with the strongest gusts along the coast and south interior, moving northward by the evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for central Washington Friday as well, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Winds will pick up through the day Friday, with the strongest gusts along the coast and south interior.

Friday will be a cooler day with temperatures only in the low 60s, which is almost 10 degrees below seasonal average. Sunbreaks are possible through the afternoon, but expect showers to continue into the evening hours east of I-5.

Friday will be a cooler day with temperatures only in the low 60s, which is almost 10 degrees below seasonal average.

Looking Ahead:

Showers taper overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving morning clouds to start the weekend. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine continues into early next week with cooler temperatures. Showers chances return again Tuesday.

Showers taper overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving morning clouds to start the weekend.

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