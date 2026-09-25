Gas theft gone wrong sparks $150K blaze at SODO rental truck lot

The Brief The Seattle Police Department said a 1:30 a.m. blaze at a SODO rental lot on Friday destroyed three box trucks, causing over $150,000 in damage. Detectives are searching for two suspects seen fleeing in a vehicle after an attempted fuel theft sparked the fire. A 37-year-old man detained at the scene was cleared and released after security footage disproved witness reports.



An early Friday morning fire at a SODO rental truck facility caused over $150,000 in damage and is believed to have been started by two people who were attempting to steal gas from parked trucks, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Police say that they received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting several box trucks engulfed in flames near the 3400 block of 1st Avenue South. The Seattle Fire Department responded to put out the flames while police officers spoke to witnesses.

Officers initially detained a 37-year-old man who was near the rental truck lot, who police said had a "strong smell of smoke" and had a lighter in his possession.

After a witness positively identified him, police arrested the man for felony property damage.

However, security camera footage retrieved later that morning revealed a completely different chain of events.

According to Arson Bomb Squad (ABS) detectives who reviewed the footage, a vehicle carrying two people pulled into the lot shortly before the fire. SPD said the video shows the individuals attempting to steal gas from the box trucks when a sudden ignition sparked a massive fire, briefly engulfing both the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

Police added that the vehicle then sped out of the flames, driving southbound on 1st Avenue South.

Upon reviewing the video evidence, ABS detectives moved quickly to release the 37-year-old detainee from the King County Jail after confirming he was not involved in setting the fire.

What's next:

Investigators said they believe that at least one of the fleeing suspects may have sustained heat injuries, burns, or singed hair and eyebrows from the flash fire.

The Seattle Fire Department Marshal is assisting the ABS with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects to contact the Seattle Police Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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