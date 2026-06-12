Seattle turns on Stadium District CCTV cameras ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

A majority of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Seattle's Stadium District are now active, following a last-minute push ahead of the city's first FIFA World Cup match at Seattle Stadium. The remaining cameras are expected to be up and running by the end of June 12.

The mayor’s office confirmed Friday that most of the cameras are online, with the remaining units expected to be activated following minor technical adjustments. Visible signs have been placed throughout the area to inform visitors and fans of the active security surveillance.

Security enhancements ahead of match day

The push to activate the surveillance network intensified last week after Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced that law enforcement had identified general but credible safety threats.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

The decision received formal backing from local lawmakers, with at least three city councilmembers publicly supporting the activation. To address potential privacy concerns, Mayor Wilson stated that the city is actively refining its policies to protect the gathered surveillance data.

Fans express support for surveillance cameras

Many attendees and visitors expressed approval of the heightened security presence as fans began arriving for the global sporting event. Police in Seattle confirmed to FOX 13 that by Friday afternoon, 20 of the 22 CCTV locations were up and recording.

Fan cheers on Team Columbia in Seattle ahead of World Cup 2026 matches

What they're saying:

"I'm not necessarily against it because I've been to other cities like London and stuff where there's cameras everywhere," said Travis Cogil, a fan attending the Qatar match. "So, I guess, if it keeps people safe, like, during the World Cup, then, especially, with like, Iran playing."

Travis Cogil

Other attendees shared similar sentiments regarding public safety during a major international event.

"All of the people who are responsible for security are saying the cameras are a good thing and so, because of that, I'd say, OK," said Garrick Pang, a visitor from Renton.

Garrick Pang

David Greer, a tourist visiting from California, noted that the surveillance provides peace of mind for traveling families.

"It's an extra layer of security for the fans as well as for the tourists that come into the city that obviously want to spend their money and be safe with their family and their kids and actually have a great time," Greer said.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

Activists raise privacy concerns

While public sentiment among visitors leaned positive, the camera activation has faced pushback from local advocacy groups.

An activist organization called "Community Not Cameras" has spoken out against the surveillance expansion. The group argues that the increased tech presence puts vulnerable communities at risk by potentially facilitating a larger footprint for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal law enforcement agencies within the city.

Despite these objections, local authorities are moving forward with the security plan as stadium matches get underway.

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