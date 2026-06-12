DNA leads to arrest in $47K jewelry theft in Marysville, WA

Police have linked a man to a high dollar burglary that happened in Marysville back in the summer of 2025. Investigators credit DNA analysis with their efforts to finally identify a suspect.

One month passed between law enforcement identifying Glenn Osborne as a suspect on Apr. 27, and making an arrest on May 27, 2026. He was found in the Bothell area and arrested without incident.

The backstory:

Osbourne, officers believe, is linked to the $47,000 burglary. He was armed at the time of his arrest, which is in violation of his conditions as a convicted felon, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Marysville July 2025 burglary of jewelry store (Source: Marysville Police Department)

The man has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail for the following crimes:

Burglary 2nd Degree.

Theft 1st Degree.

Trafficking in Stolen Property.

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree.

MPD Public Information Officer Denise Guerrero says the arrest was based on DNA analysis from evidence related to the scene that corroborated other investigative findings by the officers.

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