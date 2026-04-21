Marysville, WA Little League in a pickle after crook steals ATV

The Brief A thief broke into a locked container at Cedarcrest Middle School, stealing an ATV used by volunteers to maintain fields for 400 Marysville Little League players. The theft forces parents to perform manual labor and increases safety risks for children, as the vehicle was essential for removing rocks and filling dangerous divots. The volunteer-run league currently lacks the funds to replace the equipment and is seeking public tips or donations to recover from the loss.



Members of the Marysville Little League are asking for the public's help after a thief broke into their equipment shed over the weekend and made off with the organization’s ATV — a vital tool used to maintain the ball fields for hundreds of local children.

The little league's president, Christa Klume, says the theft happened overnight Friday into Saturday. She said there was only about a 12-hour window of time it could have happened since crews were working the night before the incident and the morning after.

The ATV was stolen from inside a locked container located at Cedarcrest Middle School. Klume tells FOX 13 Seattle that school officials told her they do not have any surveillance footage of the theft.

A "joyride" with consequences

The backstory:

The theft was discovered Saturday morning, just a few hours before dozens of players were arriving to play.

Klume says the empty storage unit is a devastating sight for a league run entirely by volunteers.

"Finding out that somebody decided to essentially take an ATV for a joyride […] it impacts so many kids in our community," Klume said.

The ATV is the primary way the league manages the wear and tear of a busy season.

Without it, the burden of labor falls on parents to manually repair the grounds.

Safety at stake

Maintaining the ballfields isn't just about aesthetics, it’s about player safety. Without the ability to properly groom the dirt and grass, the risk of injury increases for the 400 children currently enrolled in the program.

"We end up with divots, problems with rocks, and grass grows [fast].," said Klume. "If we have too big of a divot, someone runs and rolls their ankle. That’s obviously a problem."

How you can help

What you can do:

While the league has reported the theft to the Marysville Police Department, the cost of a replacement is currently outside their budget.

"We’re all just here as parents trying to do good things for our communities and our families," Klume said. "I kind of wish whoever took it realized what that meant for us.

If you have any information regarding the theft or the location of the ATV, please contact the Marysville Police Department.

The Marysville Little League is currently raising money to replace the stolen equipment. You can find more information on how to donate or support the volunteers here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA man's loved ones battle misinformation, honor legacy after killing

2 cyclists hit by car on Seattle's Aurora Avenue

Seattle mayor responds to growing concerns surrounding data center proposals

Those cute sea lions at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park can still be dangerous

Small plane loses engine, makes emergency landing at Auburn, WA construction site

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.