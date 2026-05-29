Oak Harbor, WA woman charged in death of child due to drug exposure
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - An Oak Harbor woman was arrested and charged in the death of her two-year-old child, who detectives believe died from exposure to drugs.
Oak Harbor police officers were called to reports of a toddler in distress at a home near NE Kettle St and NE Third Ave, at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.
When they arrived, they found the child and began life-saving measures, eventually taking them to Whidbey Health for emergency treatment. Sadly, the child died at the hospital.
The child's mother was at the home when police arrived, and they launched a death investigation.
On Wednesday, investigators developed probable cause to arrest the 34-year-old mother for controlled substance homicide, first-degree manslaughter and reckless endangerment. She was booked into Island County Jail.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Is Mark Zuckerberg in Seattle? Here’s what we know
Accused monk seal rock thrower pleads not guilty in Hawaii court
Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA
Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge
Top spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Oak Harbor Police Department.