Oak Harbor, WA woman charged in death of child due to drug exposure

The Brief A 34-year-old Oak Harbor woman was arrested and charged with controlled substance homicide, first-degree manslaughter, and reckless endangerment following the death of her two-year-old child. Police responded to a report of a toddler in distress on Sunday, May 24, and performed life-saving measures before the child was transported to the hospital, where they later died. Detectives launched a death investigation and developed probable cause to arrest the mother after concluding that the child died from exposure to drugs.



An Oak Harbor woman was arrested and charged in the death of her two-year-old child, who detectives believe died from exposure to drugs.

Oak Harbor police officers were called to reports of a toddler in distress at a home near NE Kettle St and NE Third Ave, at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

When they arrived, they found the child and began life-saving measures, eventually taking them to Whidbey Health for emergency treatment. Sadly, the child died at the hospital.

The child's mother was at the home when police arrived, and they launched a death investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators developed probable cause to arrest the 34-year-old mother for controlled substance homicide, first-degree manslaughter and reckless endangerment. She was booked into Island County Jail.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Is Mark Zuckerberg in Seattle? Here’s what we know

Accused monk seal rock thrower pleads not guilty in Hawaii court

Trump’s no-bond policy for immigrants in custody played out for years in Tacoma, WA

Late World Cup bookings expected to drive Seattle economic surge

Top spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.