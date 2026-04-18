Seattle mayor responds to growing concerns surrounding data center proposals

The Brief Four major companies are seeking to build five large-scale data centers in Seattle, sparking public backlash over concerns that the massive energy requirements will cause electricity rates to skyrocket and strain the region’s drought-impacted hydropower. Local activist groups have launched a massive letter-writing campaign demanding a moratorium on construction, leading City Council members to explore restrictive policies. In response to the growing pressure, Mayor Katie Wilson stated that no permits have been authorized yet and that the city is considering a moratorium to protect ratepayers and environmental interests.



Big companies reportedly looking to build massive data centers in Seattle have a lot of people talking. Now, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is responding.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Times, four companies approached Seattle City Light to build five large scale data centers. The centers would require roughly one third of what the city uses on an average day.

The news triggered Evan Sutton, a core committee member of the Troublemakers, to make a video on social media, which has now been seen more than 32,000 times on TikTok.

"These companies want to build here because of our traditionally cheap hydropower, but everywhere that they have been built, what we are seeing is electricity rates skyrocketing for regular folks, so that's a big concern," Sutton said. "Another big concern is simply that our hydropower is not as reliable as it once was, we've got the entire state in a state of drought emergency for the fourth consecutive year."

The Troublemakers, along with other local groups like 350 Seattle launched a campaign pressuring Seattle City Council to demand a moratorium on data center construction.

Sutton told FOX 13, as of Saturday, more than 54,000 letters had been sent to Seattle City Council and the Mayor’s Office.

What they're saying:

On Saturday, Mayor Wilson released this statement regarding data centers on Facebook:

"It is important to know that the City of Seattle has not authorized nor permitted any new data centers. However, the prospect of massive new data centers being built in Seattle has raised understandably intense public alarm.

I share community concerns about environmental justice, economic resilience, and impacts of increased costs for Seattle rate payers. That’s why my team is working closely with Seattle City Light, City Council and stakeholders to identify a range of long-term policy approaches, including exploring a moratorium on siting new centers."

"We know that Councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Eddie Lin, I think two days ago, had put out already that they were exploring what a moratorium in the city could look like, and we expect to see the heat keep growing on this," Sutton said.

"I want folks to know that they should care, if nothing else, because it's going to be their power bills, it's going to be their quality of life," Sutton said.

He adds, the effort to stop hyperscale data centers is not only happening here, but in other parts of the country, including Maine, Missouri and North Carolina.

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle City Light. They could not comment on Saturday, but said they could have a response as early as Monday.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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