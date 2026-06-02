Car drives onto light rail tracks at Seattle's Mount Baker station

The Brief A 70-year-old woman drove onto Sound Transit tracks near the Mount Baker Station, disrupting light rail service Tuesday evening. Shuttle buses replaced 1 Line service between SODO and Othello stations while crews responded. The woman was taken to a hospital, and officials the station reopen within an hour.



Sound Transit light rail service was impacted Tuesday evening after a 70-year-old woman drove her car onto the tracks at the Mount Baker station.

What we know:

According to Sound Transit, a car got stuck on the elevated southbound tracks near the Mount Baker Station, causing service disruptions.

Mount Baker Station in Seattle. (Oran Viriyincy // CC BY-SA 2.0)

Seattle Fire said they found a 70-year-old woman at the scene who was able to get out of the car. She was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

1 Line service was replaced by shuttle buses between the SODO and Othello stations as the Mount Baker Station remained closed. 2 Line service was unaffected.

What's next:

The Mount Baker Station reopened just before 9 p.m.

Travelers are asked to expect delays as service recovers.

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