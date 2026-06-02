Pregnant 'wheel-man' charged with murder in Parkland teen necklace robbery

The Brief Investigators released suspect information for the man they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old during Memorial Day weekend over a necklace. Two other suspects linked to the murder were arrested and appeared in court Tuesday. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle in the murder is 10-weeks pregnant, and a judge set her bail to $1 million.



Deputies arrested two people in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy over Memorial Day weekend in Parkland.

Investigators believe the victim, Braylon Diaz, was killed during a robbery targeting a necklace he was wearing. According to court documents, the chain was not real.

Alyssa Marie Vaught-Barr and her boyfriend were arrested together earlier this week.

Alyssa Marie Vaught-Barr and her boyfriend appear in Pierce County Court on June 2, 2026.

Vaught-Barr is charged with murder in connection to the case. Her boyfriend is charged with an unrelated case out of the state. Because he has not been charged in connection to the murder at this time, FOX 13 Seattle is not naming him.

What we know:

Following the arrests, detectives searched the couple's vehicle and discovered a handwritten list outlining future plans. The list included directives to "spend smart," "find a good cheap lawyer," and "find a place to settle down." A 9mm handgun was also recovered from the car.

Authorities do not believe either of the detained suspects fired the fatal shots.

Instead, investigators have identified 21-year-old Brandon Adrian Torres-Mesa as the suspected shooter. Torres-Mesa remains at large.

Brandon Torres-Mesa, suspected shooter in a Parkland teen's murder. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Vaught-Barr allegedly drove her red car to an apartment complex in Federal Way immediately after the shooting. Investigators say the suspects attempted to conceal evidence at the complex before abandoning the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said they linked Vaught-Barr and the other suspects to the crime using a combination of cell phone records and surveillance footage. Additionally, the mother of Vaught-Barr's boyfriend confirmed to authorities that the red vehicle belonged to Vaught-Barr.

During the court proceedings, officials noted that Vaught-Barr was not truthful with law enforcement and that both she and her boyfriend appeared to be covering up for one another.

What's next:

Vaught-Barr is currently held on $1 million bail. Her attorney told the court she is 10 weeks pregnant.

Her boyfriend is also being held for his out-of-state crime, with bail set at $250,000. Court officials noted he has multiple felony convictions on his record.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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