Seattle City Council honors teen killed outside Garfield High School

The Brief Seattle has officially designated June 6 as "Amarr Murphy-Paine Day" in honor of the Garfield High School student killed in 2024. City leaders and family members celebrated his legacy as an athlete, artist, and community inspiration. During the tribute, relatives renewed calls for stronger safety measures to protect students at schools.



The Seattle City Council honored Amarr Murphy-Paine on Tuesday. He's the Garfield High School student who was shot and killed in 2024 outside the school.

His family says it's the third anniversary of celebrating his life this month, and they wanted Tuesday to be a day of positivity in honoring Amarr.

There was a round of applause as the Seattle City Council leaders proclaimed "Amarr Murphy-Paine Day" at the start of the city council meeting.

Family members accepted the proclamation in person, during the city council meeting, calling the student an exceptional athlete and a musical artist.

"This is the last picture of me and Amarr that we took together," said Arron Murphy-Paine, who was pointing to the heart-shaped pendant that contained his photo. "This was his first and last show. I wear it and I put it in a heart because he had a big heart and I wear it everywhere and every day."

The young football player lost his life at Garfield High School during the school day, in a place that family members thought would be safe.

"I dropped him off at school, and he was dead at school before school ended," said Arron.

Amarr Murphy-Paine

During the meeting, Amarr's grandmother also called for more security and protection for students.

"They have no protection for them, none of the kids. What kind of justice is that for black children?" said Veronica Murphy, Amarr's grandmother. "My grandson is dead at a school. What can you do? What are you going to do?"

City council member Joy Hollingsworth said in the years following his death, students and teachers have gathered together to remember Amarr and to turn grief into service.

Hollingsworth wrapped up by thanking the family for their resilience and love. She said the city needs to hear them, and they need to do something.

Since Amarr's death, the family has also created the Amarr's Heart Foundation, the focus of which is to give back to the community.

While the proclamation and a celebration for Amarr happened on June 2, the day listed on the proclamation was designated June 6.

His family wants the city to remember Amarr's life and legacy.

"Today is a positive day. Amarr Murphy-Paine Day has been declared in the city of Seattle June 6," said Arron.

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