New Raising Cane's restaurant opening in Lynnwood, WA

The Brief Raising Cane’s is opening its first Snohomish County location in Lynnwood on June 23. The restaurant will feature the Seattle area’s first Raising Cane’s drive-thru, including a double-lane system. The new location is hiring more than 170 workers and will celebrate with giveaways and community events.



Another Raising Cane's is coming to western Washington, this time in Snohomish County.

The chicken finger chain's newest restaurant in Washington will open in Lynnwood on Tuesday, June 23. It's located at 1232 164th Street SW, near Martha Lake. It's the fourth Raising Cane's in the state, and first in Snohomish County.

The Lynnwood location will also be the first Raising Cane's in the Seattle area with a drive-thru. The restaurant will have a specialized double-lane drive-thru system to handle high volume and serve customers efficiently.

The menu will remain focused on the brand's classic cooked-to-order chicken finger meals, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and its signature "Cane's" dipping sauce.

A Raising Cane's box combo. (Raising Cane's)

The opening is bringing new jobs with it, as the company says it's hiring more than 170 crewmembers to join its team. Starting pay begins at $17.50 per hour, with benefits including flexible scheduling and weekly paychecks.

While the opening date is locked in, the operating hours of the Lynnwood Raising Cane's have not been announced. They'll likely be open around 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., similar to other Cane's restaurants.

The grand opening in a few weeks will feature Free Cane's for a Year for 20 lucky customers, community givebacks, and more. Raising Cane's also says it will collaborate with local schools, sports teams and non-profit organizations through fundraising opportunities and sponsorships.

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