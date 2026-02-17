First Seattle Raising Cane's opens in University District
SEATTLE - A new chicken spot is now open on the Ave.
Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Seattle restaurant in the University District on Tuesday, Feb. 17, marking its third location in Washington and first in western Washington.
The exterior of the Raising Cane's University District location on opening day. (Raising Cane's)
Hundreds of customers waited in line for the grand opening, eager to try their signature chicken fingers and Cane's sauce, as the chain celebrated with music, a ribbon cutting and giveaways.
The inside of the restaurant features locally inspired decor, highlighting the University of Washington and Seattle landmarks.
Interior of Raising Cane's University District location (Raising Cane's)
Cane's initially announced it was coming to the University District last year, as the chain opened new locations in Vancouver and Spokane. Other locations are also planned to open in Lynnwood, Covington, and Silverdale.
Before the soft opening on Monday, Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold visited the location during a special event, greeting fans and working inside the restaurant for a day.
Sam Darnold working at Seattle's Raising Canes in the University District. (FOX 13 Seattle)
With the chicken craze in full force, the long lines at Seattle's Raising Cane's will likely last quite some time. The store is open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
For more information about the University District location and to get a look at its menu, check out the Raising Cane's website.
MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE
Two skiers rescued in separate backcountry incidents near Mount Baker in WA
Reptile Zoo says goodbye to Monroe, WA community following attempts to save business
Costco launches mobile app ordering for custom cakes and deli trays, easing customer woes
Mom urges son's killer to come forward after Seattle shooting in Pioneer Square
Young 12's lost football at Seattle parade leads to call from Seahawk, community response
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from Raising Cane's and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.