First Seattle Raising Cane's opens in University District

The Brief Raising Cane’s opened its first Seattle location in the University District on Tuesday, drawing hundreds for its debut. The popular chicken chain celebrated with music, giveaways and an earlier visit from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. More Washington locations are planned, and long lines are expected with the restaurant open daily from late to early morning.



A new chicken spot is now open on the Ave.

Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Seattle restaurant in the University District on Tuesday, Feb. 17, marking its third location in Washington and first in western Washington.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The exterior of the Raising Cane's University District location on opening day. (Raising Cane's)

Hundreds of customers waited in line for the grand opening, eager to try their signature chicken fingers and Cane's sauce, as the chain celebrated with music, a ribbon cutting and giveaways.

The inside of the restaurant features locally inspired decor, highlighting the University of Washington and Seattle landmarks.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Interior of Raising Cane's University District location (Raising Cane's)

Cane's initially announced it was coming to the University District last year, as the chain opened new locations in Vancouver and Spokane. Other locations are also planned to open in Lynnwood, Covington, and Silverdale.

Before the soft opening on Monday, Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold visited the location during a special event, greeting fans and working inside the restaurant for a day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sam Darnold working at Seattle's Raising Canes in the University District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With the chicken craze in full force, the long lines at Seattle's Raising Cane's will likely last quite some time. The store is open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information about the University District location and to get a look at its menu, check out the Raising Cane's website.

