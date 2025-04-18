The Brief A Raising Cane's restaurant could be coming to Lynnwood soon. The iconic chicken chain recently applied for a Snohomish County location, though a timeline for its opening is unknown.



A Raising Cane's location is coming to western Washington, specifically in Snohomish County.

The iconic chicken chain is planned for Lynnwood, off 164th Street Southwest in the Martha Lake area. It will come with an attached corral, outdoor seating area and drive thru lanes, according to a recently-applied building permit.

Cane's previously revealed plans to expand in the Seattle area with restaurants in the University District and Renton. Currently, the closest location is in Vancouver, followed by Portland, Oregon, though another is coming soon to Spokane.

Timeline:

The timeline for the Lynnwood location's opening is unknown, as plans for the project are still under review.

Raising Cane's is known for its signature Cane's sauce, combos and chicken fingers, and currently has over 800 restaurants open nationwide. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company was founded in 1996, and continues to rapidly expand across the U.S.

The Source: Information in this story is from Snohomish County Online Government Information and Services, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

