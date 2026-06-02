FBI details Seattle's security threats ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Brief Federal, state, and local agencies are ramping up security as Seattle prepares to host World Cup matches. Authorities are focused on threats including unauthorized drones, human trafficking, and large-event safety concerns. The FBI says certain matches, including Egypt vs. Iran, will receive heightened attention due to security risks and global tensions.



With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just nine days away, the countdown is officially on, and the excitement across the Pacific Northwest is palpable. But behind the scenes of Seattle’s stadium makeover, an entirely different kind of preparation is reaching its peak.

Local, state, and federal agencies are working around the clock to secure the region. To get a clearer picture of what it takes to protect an event of this scale, FOX 13’s Alejandra Guzman sat down with Mike Herrington, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, to discuss the unique logistical hurdles and prominent security threats facing the city.

A Logistical Security Challenge

Seattle is a world-class city, but its geography makes it an incredibly complex environment to secure. The region is a bustling hub of activity wrapped in a tight perimeter, sitting right on the busy Interstate 5 corridor, flanked by an active international port, and smack in the middle of a massive summer cruise season.

Add to that the steady flow of international travelers through SeaTac Airport, and a short drive to neighboring matches across the Canadian border in Vancouver, B.C., and the area is staring down a massive, historic influx of fans.

According to Herrington, the FBI is working in tandem with the Port of Seattle and other regional transit agencies to handle the surge and monitor who is entering the area. The goal is to "make sure that we are appropriately ferreting potential threats that could be coming in through those ports whether it's by land, sea or air and also making sure that all those travelers are safe," Herrington said.

The Threat in the Skies: Drone Enforcement

While security forces are heavily monitoring land and sea, they are paying extra close attention to the sky. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is putting Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) into place around World Cup events, meaning unauthorized drones are strictly prohibited.

The FBI has been actively training local and state agencies across Washington in counter-drone operations and equipping them with mitigation technology. For hobbyists or commercial pilots thinking of bending the rules, Herrington issued a stark warning: the penalties will be severe.

"Basically says you're not allowed to fly a drone in those locations at those times... anyone flying a drone needs to check with the FAA," Herrington said. "If somebody violates the temporary flight restriction TFR at any time but particularly in relation with FIFA there can and will be steep penalties for doing that."

Those consequences aren't just a slap on the wrist. They include steep fines, equipment confiscation, and major criminal charges.

"We most certainly will be confiscating drones that are in violation of TFR in connection with FIFA and that could be federal misdemeanors or even felony violations," Herrington said. He adds, teams will be actively tracking down operators on the ground to levy those penalties.

Tracking Human Trafficking and Retail Fraud

More crowds inevitably bring a rise in general criminal vulnerabilities. The FBI is keeping an eye out for standard federal violations like counterfeit tournament merchandise, but their primary humanitarian focus is on a much more sinister, persistent threat to the region: human trafficking.

While drug trafficking remains a constant priority for law enforcement, the sheer volume of visitors creates an immediate risk for exploitation.

"The thing we're really focused on is human trafficking in this area, this is kind of a persistent threat," Herrington explained. "With an uptick in these travelers coming into the area there's a potential for an uptick in demand for those human trafficking services."

Federal agents and local partners are maintaining a coordinated, highly synchronized effort during the tournament to look out for signs of potential victims and intercept traffickers.

Why the Egypt vs. Iran Match is a Major Focus

When asked about specific matchups drawing heightened intelligence scrutiny, Herrington pointed directly to the upcoming game between Egypt and Iran.

Large-scale, high-profile sporting events naturally attract people who look to leverage global attention for ideological reasons. Because of current geopolitical tensions, federal law enforcement is tracking how a variety of different groups might react to this specific game—especially since it coincides with major local events happening simultaneously in the city.

"Iran in particular is very controversial nowadays and then you also have that in coordination with Pride events going on that weekend so there's a lot of things at play," Herrington said. "There is a lot of things that a home-grown extremist may latch onto to further whatever ideology they may have so it's one we have a pretty big focus on."

The Debate Over Surveillance

With the eyes of the world on Seattle, some community members and security advocates are calling for heightened local safety measures, including the activation of public closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras during the tournament.

When asked if the FBI is actively encouraging the city to turn on CCTVs for the World Cup, Herrington emphasized that the decision ultimately stops at the local level.

"That's a decision that's up to the mayor and to the government of the city of Seattle," Herrington said. "What we are doing is giving them the most up-to-date intelligence so that they can make the most informed decision they can."

Ultimately, the FBI’s mission over the next few weeks is to provide intelligence, SWAT support, and bomb technician expertise necessary to keep the peace. As Herrington summarized, the overarching goal across all agencies is simple: "We are really focused on making this a safe and enjoyable experience as possible for anyone."

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